Habitat for Humanity: Mission accomplished! Two new homes in five days

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The bar was set pretty high for a construction project in East County, but the volunteers did not disappoint.

Habitat for Humanity built two homes from the ground up in just five days!

On Friday, crews rushed to put the finishing touches on the Olayo family’s future home. “It means everything. We're blessed to have this home and this chance to purchase it from Habitat [for Humanity],” said Sarah Olayo.

Construction began on Monday. There were no windows or fixtures, just barely a frame. By Friday, the focus was not on whether a house would be constructed, but on how turn it into a home.

“We are going to make it our forever home. We are going to put out stuff and love into it and raise the kids in the house and have a great time,” said the Olayo.

The two homes are part of an annual blitz by the organization to build two homes in less than a week. The Olayo family plans to move during the summer. Meanwhile, construction is underway for three more Habitat for Humanity homes on the property.

The work is possible through ordinary volunteers and future neighbors who pitch in to help.

“Here we helped to make sure water was ready for the workers. We build play houses and then we build the fence in the back. Little things like that. Then we'll help build the other homes that will be on this property,” said Lori Holt Pheiler with Habitat with Humanity.

Friday included a ribbon cutting event in which keys to the homes were turned over the deserving families.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting donations and volunteers to build the next home. Visit their website if you would like to volunteer or donate.

