Habitat for Humanity: Mission accomplished! Two new homes in five days

Federal officials are reportedly planning mass prosecution of illegal border-crossing cases, and as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a controversial legal tactic called “operation streamline” may be coming to San Diego.
The bar was set pretty high for a construction project in East County, but the volunteers did not disappoint.
National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF. The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.
A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
After nearly 60 years in business, Nati's Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagra Avenue will close for good on Thursday.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulkner departed for Boston Friday morning to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He's looking to improve San Diego's economy and advocate for stronger economic ties with trading partners in Mexico and Canada.
The San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors decided Friday to accept the state's determination of how many housing units San Diego County will need.
Millions of people are taking action for a better future and the elimination of single use plastics during the weeks around World Oceans Day on June 8.