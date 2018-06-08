'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Newborn Twin Sons' Names

Welcome to the world, Hayes and Hart!

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds has revealed the names of her twin sons, three days after giving birth. The reality star shared the news, alongside her birth story, on her blog on Friday.

"Three days later after much thinking we name Baby A Hayes and Baby B Hart," she wrote, after describing her "beautiful labor," which was "almost exactly as I envisioned." "Both are family names: Hayes (who looks like Jimmy) is Jimmy’s great-grandma’s maiden name, Hart (who looks like me) is my great-great-great grandpa’s first name. King is a given for their middle names. Our family is now completely complete."

Meghan, who shared the first photo of her sons while announcing their birth on Wednesday, shared a brand new photo of herself and her husband, Jim Edmonds, holding their bundles of joy. "Thank you for all your amazing well wishes and kind messages," she captioned the snap.

Meghan, 33, and Jim, 47, revealed they were expanding their family last December. A few months later, the reality star epically recreated Beyonce's famous pregnancy photo shoot, that was shot while the singer was pregnant with her own twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, now 11 months.

"Honestly, I thought it was brilliantly extra when she did it, and then when I got pregnant with twins, I was like, 'OMG. This is perfect. I have to recreate this,'" Meghan -- who also shares a 1-year-old daughter, Aspen, with Jim -- exclusively told ET of the shoot. "I can't decide if it's so Versace, if it's '90s glam, or if it's the latest and greatest artist."

See more on Meghan's family in the video below.

