Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Celebrate Engagement With 'Vanderpump Rules' Co-Stars at Surprise Party

The Vanderpump Rules crew came together on Thursday for a very special occasion.

The cast -- including Lisa Vanderpump -- joined forces to celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's engagement, just hours after he proposed. Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Peter Madrigal, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney-Schwarts and Tom Schwartz were all present at the affair, which will be shown on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

Cartwright, who looked very bridal in a white dress, couldn't stop gushing about the engagement, showing off her new 3.14 carat, halo-style, cushion-cut ring. "Oh my God!" Lala Kent said in an Instagram video. "That is huge!"

Other co-stars took over Taylor's Instagram Story for the night, sharing sweet pics and video from inside the party.

Taylor and Cartwright's engagement came as a shock to many fans, who watched the pair's relationship turmoil unfold on season six of Vanderpump Rules as Taylor -- who nearly drowned at Big Bear Lake and quit his job as a bartender at SUR -- broke up with Cartwright on the show, and allegedly cheated on her with another castmember.

But by December, the two were not only back together, but they were ready to take the next step -- and told ET about their plans to tie the knot or start a family.

"I'd like to do it the traditional way, where you're married," Cartwright said, to which Taylor replied, "Whatever she wants."

