Pippa Middleton confirms she and James Matthews are expecting their first child

Pipp Pipp hooray. Pippa Middleton is expecting her first child.
Duchess Kate's younger sister revealed that she is pregnant — as many suspected at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle last month — in her column for a Waitrose Weekend magazine, BBC reports.
Per the outlet, she wrote she did not suffer hyperemesis gravidarum (severe vomiting and morning sickness), as Kate did.
"I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," the 34-year-old said, per BBC, in a piece titled "Exercising during pregnancy". "That meant I was able to carry as normal and continue my sports."
Middleton says she has noticed differences in her body, but is feeling well.
"I've noticed my body change but through exercise, I feel it's being strengthened," she reportedly wrote. "Who knows what the next few weeks have in store."
Middleton and her husband, financier James Matthews, 42, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 20.
Congratulations to the couple.
