Retired U.S. Navy Commander's brings awareness about hunger in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Just two weeks after completing 25 years of military service, and before beginning his second calling working with the homeless, retired U.S. Navy Commander Alex Maitre will embark on a 4230-mile bicycle journey across the United States, following the TransAmerica Bike Trail.

Commander Maitre will ride the original route, which was first established as the BikeCentennial Trail in 1976, dipping his rear wheel in the Chesapeake Bay on Yorktown Battlefield (where our nation was born), and his front wheel in the Pacific near Astoria, Oregon (where Lewis and Clark's Expedition first set eyes upon the Pacific).

Commander Maitre will do this as a decisive break between two similar "calls to service", first a global one, then a local one. He will be raising funds during his cross-country journey for the San Diego Food Bank and to promote awareness about food insecurity in San Diego County.