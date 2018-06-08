Tony Gwynn 5.5K: Paying tribute to Tony Gwynn

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation will once again be hosting a 5.5 kilometer walk/run/hike on June 23rd to pay tribute to Tony Gwynn - a hall of famer, coach, teammate, and loving neighbor.

Nicknamed "Mr. Padre" for his unfaltering commitment to his hometown, Tony is considered one of the best and most consistent hitters in baseball history. The majority of his record breaking hits were targeted to the thin slice of infield between the third baseman and shortstop, which he later dubbed as the "5.5 hole".

Sponsored by AleSmith Brewing Company, funds raised from this event will forever honor this legend and raise money for the Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation.?

This year's Tony Gwynn 5.5K will feature a scenic route through Poway (the Gwynn Family's hometown) that all ages can enjoy, starting & finishing at Lake Poway.

Features:

-Scenic 5.5K Route w/ Chip Timing

-Kid's Fun Run

-5.5K Hike Trail

-Live Music

-Beer Garden

-Local Food Trucks & Vendors

To register for the Tony Gwynn 5.5K, click here.