Keegan-Michael Key Marries Elisa Pugliese

Keegan-Michael Key is a married man!

The 47-year-old Friends From College star and his girlfriend, Hollywood producer Elisa Pugliese, tied the knot on Friday. Key took to Twitter to share a sweet picture of him and his beloved kissing in the middle of a cobblestone street.

“Best. Day. Ever,” he simply captioned the shot. In the snap, the comedian looks dapper, wearing a navy suit, while Pugliese is gorgeous in a cream-colored dress and white heels and is holding a lovely bouquet of fuchsia flowers.

Pugliese retweeted the picture and added, “Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day. Sincerely, Mrs. Key.”

The couple announced their engagement in November 2017.

"She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!" he tweeted alongside a picture of the two smiling.

The Key & Peele star was previously married to Hollywood dialect coach Cynthia Blaise for 17 years. They tied the knot in 1998 before Key filed for divorce in 2015.

Key couldn’t help but marvel over Pugliese last year, telling ET, ”She produces everything. She produces my life and my career! It's amazing," he expressed.

While the two are business partners, the actor shared that they find time to leave shop talk aside and just enjoy each other's company.

"We find time to take definitive moments that are personal to us that have nothing to do with work. But we enjoy work so much," Key explained. "And I love her and she loves me. So I work, I love our job and we both enjoy it so much."

Congrats to the happy couple!

