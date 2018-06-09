Walking with the Wounded: 1,000 mile trek across America to support veterans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Military servicemembers from two countries are on a new mission Friday to help veterans who suffer from mental health problems.

The military veterans from the United States and the United Kingdom will embark on a 1,000-mile walking journey across America to raise money and awareness about mental health problems – it is an effort spearheaded by Britain’s Prince Harry.

Royal Anglian veteran Jonny Burns and Cpl. Frankie Pérez will begin their first leg in San Diego at La Jolla Cove. Their journey across America is expected to take 14 weeks.

Burns served eight years in the Royal Anglian as an infantry soldier with the British Army. He will be joined by five other servicemembers from the UK as part of Prince Harry’s 1,000-mile Walk With The Wounded Walk of America. Their goal is to raise awareness and money about veterans’ mental health.

U.S Army National Guard Cpl. Frankie Pérez from Puerto Rico said he was hit with an IED. After serving 14-years, he was medically discharged after he had attempted suicide.

“It’s real, and just because you don’t see it, it doesn’t mean it does not exist. It’s there and it’s a killer. Prince Harry nailed it because this is the very first time with two nations that fought for many, many years and now we are healing together,” he said.

The “Wolfpack” started on Saturday in Long Beach – ending their first leg 113 miles down in San Diego.

Burns said he was once a homeless veteran and suicidal. He said the walk makes him feel alive. “There is no, ‘I don’t want to be here,” it is ‘I want to be here. I want to do this.’ I never ever, ever felt like this in my life – ever.”

During this 14 weeks Walk Across America, the two countries will become one in hopes of healing a warrior’s invisible wounds.

“My pain is just physical. Their pain is in their soul burning. We fight together, we heal together. We are a family,” said Pérez

Donations from the walk will be split between the United States and the UK to veteran charities. To learn more and track their journey, which ends in September in New York City, click here.