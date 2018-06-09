U.S. special ops soldier killed, 4 wounded in attack by extremists in Somalia

Military servicemembers from two countries are on a new mission Friday to help veterans who suffer from mental health problems.
National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF. The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.
The smoldering remnants of a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 265 open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 100 percent contained as of late Friday afternoon.
The Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation will once again be hosting a 5.5 kilometer walk/run/hike on June 23rd to pay tribute to Tony Gwynn - a hall of famer, coach, teammate, and loving neighbor.
Just two weeks after completing 25 years of military service, and before beginning his second calling working with the homeless, retired U.S. Navy Commander Alex Maitre will embark on a 4230-mile bicycle journey across the United States, following the TransAmerica Bike Trail.
Federal officials are reportedly planning mass prosecution of illegal border-crossing cases, and as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a controversial legal tactic called “operation streamline” may be coming to San Diego.
The bar was set pretty high for a construction project in East County, but the volunteers did not disappoint.