Eunice Gayson, First Ever Bond Girl in 'Dr. No,' Dead at 90

Rest in peace, Eunice Gayson.

The actress died on Friday, her team confirmed on her Twitter account early Saturday morning. She was 90. Gayson was best known as the first-ever Bond Girl in the 1962 James Bond film, Dr. No, alongside Sean Connery. She is also the only Bond Girl to appear in two films in the franchise, as she starred in 1963's From Russia With Love.

"We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed," read a statement on her Twitter account, as James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also expressed their condolences.

“We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first ‘Bond girl’ who played Sylvia Trench in Dr. No and From Russia with Love has passed away," Wilson and Broccoli said. "Our sincere thoughts are with her family.”

Gayson was born in Surrey, U.K. in 1928, and had a number of roles before making it big in Dr. No -- where she helped set up one of the franchise's most iconic lines.

In a scene at the Le Cercle Club, her character, Sylvia Trench, met Connery’s 007 over a game of cards. She proposed they raise the stakes, and Bond said, “I admire you’re courage, Miss er…?” to which she replied, “Trench. Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck Mr…?”

He replied: “Bond. James Bond.”

Gayson went on to star in TV series The Saint and The Avengers.

