David Spade Performs Comedy Routine Days After Sister-in-Law Kate Spade’s Death

David Spade is back on the stage.

The 53-year-old actor and comedian performed a set at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Southern California on Friday, just three days after the death of his sister-in-law, Kate Spade. An eyewitness tells ET that Spade put on a great show, and it was a "great night despite the circumstances."

Kate, an iconic fashion designer, was married to David's brother, Andy. She died of apparent suicide on Tuesday.

“He only mentioned that it’s been a long week and he blames the long week if his jokes bombed," ET's eyewitness says of David's set. "Then he joked that he had new pants he wanted to wear on stage and then [went] quickly back to his stand up routine.”

According to the eyewitness, all of David's jokes hit as expected, but they could tell he wasn't as lively as he usually is. Another eyewitness adds that they felt David's sadness and heart on stage.

“He also said he wasn’t going to cancel the show,” the first eyewitness recalls. “He said that would suck since we took the time to buy tickets and come to see him.”

David mourned Kate's death on Tuesday with a sweet, blurry photo of the two together. "Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day," he captioned the shot on Instagram. "She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard."

"I still cant believe it," he continued. "It's a rough world out there people, try to hang on."

On Wednesday, David's brother, Andy, spoke out about his wife's death for the first time, acknowledging in a statement to The New York Times that she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years, but said that she appeared "happy" the night before her death.

"Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world," the statement read. "She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Joseph Corral.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade's Father Breaks Silence on Designer's Tragic Death

Kate Spade’s Husband Andy Speaks Out on Her Death: ‘There Was No Indication and No Warning’

Kate Spade Began to 'Distance Herself' From Friends Before Her Death (Exclusive)