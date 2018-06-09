Do you need a permit to sell lemonade? Country Time says you shouldn't, offers to cover fines

Country Time Lemonade is standing up for lemonade stands around the country.
Country Time's new legal team, known as "Legal-Ade," will cover fines incurred by any child running a lemonade stand without a permit. Because, according to their slogan, "when life gives you arcane laws, make lemonade."
If parents or legal guardians of lemonade entrepreneurs have been fined in 2017 or 2018, or have had to get a permit, Country Time says it will cover the fine or permit fees up to $300. Just submit a complaint on their website.
In a video on YouTube, Country Time cites news headlines about kids running into red tape over lemonade stands, like Autumn Thomasson, a 5-year-old California girl who was cited for not having a license for her stand.
Forbes lamented this trend in a 2011 article headlined "The inexplicable war on lemonade stands," citing cases like police in an Iowa town shutting down 4-year-old Abigail Krstinger’s lemonade stand, or police in Georgia doing the same for a stand run by three girls who were trying to save up for a trip to a water park.
In its video, Country Time said it is "making sure no kid is denied their right to a lemonade stand, and all the benefits they bestow," like entrepreneurship, good work habits, and fun.
On a web page explaining the service, Country Time says, "Life doesn't always give you lemons, but when it does, you should be able to make and share lemonade with the neighborhood without legal implications."
Contributing: TEGNA Staff
The warm and sunny weather present Friday will continue all weekend with the warm conditions expected to stick around until at least Wednesday.
Escondido police officers remain on the lookout for a man who boldly tried to break into a home. Footage from the home’s "ring" doorbell camera captured the man making several attempts to get inside the night of Monday, June 4.
Despite taking a shutout into the sixth inning, Caleb Smith was most proud of what he did with the bat. Smith had an RBI single for his first career hit to help the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday night.
One man was hit when a gunman opened fire Saturday on three men standing on a sidewalk in a North Park neighborhood and police are searching for the shooter.
A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
Military servicemembers from two countries are on a new mission Friday to help veterans who suffer from mental health problems.
National Best Friends Day is the day to honor your BFF. The made-up holiday also could be called "BOGO Day" as some businesses are offering buy-one-get-one free deals to celebrate.
The smoldering remnants of a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 265 open acres in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 100 percent contained as of late Friday afternoon.
The Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation will once again be hosting a 5.5 kilometer walk/run/hike on June 23rd to pay tribute to Tony Gwynn - a hall of famer, coach, teammate, and loving neighbor.