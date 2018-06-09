Shooting suspect fires on three men in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shooting suspect fires on three men in North Park



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One man was hit when a gunman opened fire Saturday on three men standing on a sidewalk in a North Park neighborhood and police are searching for the shooter.

Police were called to the 3400 block of 30th Street at 3 a.m. and learned the suspect had fired three to five rounds at the men, then fled east on Upas Street and may have gotten into a black Chrysler 300 that left the scene, according to Sgt. Robert Hawkins of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was hit in the right shoulder and taken to the hospital, he said. The other two men were not injured, said Hawkins.

