Tyson Foods recalls breaded chicken products over plastic contamination concerns

By Andrew Sharp, The News Journal

Tyson Foods is recalling about 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may have been contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Friday.

The recall affects 12-pound boxes containing 3-pound bags of uncooked, breaded chicken tenderloins, with lot code 1378NLR02 and establishment number P-746.

The department's Food Safety and Inspection Service said some of the products may be at food service institutions. It urged these institutions to throw away the chicken.

This is a Class II recall, which according to the USDA, "involves a potential health hazard situation in which there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from eating the food," and the health risk is low.

The USDA said Tyson notified it on Friday that its breading supplier was recalling the breading ingredients.

This incident comes almost exactly a year after the USDA announced Tyson had recalled almost 2.5 million pounds of chicken produced at its New Holland, Pennsylvania site. That was because the ready-to-eat breaded chicken products contained milk, an allergen that wasn't declared on the product label.

