Prince George Is Hilariously Silenced by His Cousin After Getting Rowdy at Trooping the Colour Parade

Oh, Prince George!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's 4-year-old son was his usual rowdy self at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, but this time, he may have been out-sassed by his cousin.

The royal family gathered on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the event, which brings together over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians to honor Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.

Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, were front and center to watch a fly-past of aircrafts by the Royal Air Force -- and Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter, Savannah (the granddaughter of Princess Anne), hilariously made sure to keep them in check.

Fans couldn't take their eyes off the 7-year-old, who amazingly deadpanned to the camera as she silenced Prince George with her hand over his mouth. Another shot shows Savannah using a different tactic to get her point across, as she gives George a big shushing.

It wasn't all sitting in silence, however, as Savannah loosed up her seemingly tight grip for a moment of celebration.

Also present on the balcony was Queen Elizabeth, William and Kate, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan Markle -- who broke royal protocol by wearing an off-the-shoulder ensemble to the event. Prince Philip and Kate and William's third child, Prince Louis, were not in attendance.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made quite the impact at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding last month. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 92nd Birthday at Trooping the Colour Parade

Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Protocol With Bare Shoulders at Trooping the Colour Debut With Prince Harry

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Make Adorable Arrival at Royal Wedding as Page Boy and Bridesmaid