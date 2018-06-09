Jennifer Lawrence Has 'Affectionate' Dinner With Rumored New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney (Exclusive)

It's date night for Jennifer Lawrence!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in New York City with her rumored new boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, a source tells ET. According to the source, the two dined at Frenchette in downtown Manhattan with another couple.

"They [were] super cuddly throughout dinner -- very affectionate and comfortable with each other," the source says of Lawrence and her art gallerist beau. "She's really happy. She has nothing to hide."

"This seems like the real deal," ET's source adds.

Lawrence and Maroney -- who works as a gallery director and reps clients like Lena Dunham's artist father, Carroll -- were all smiles while enjoying another date in NYC on Tuesday. The pair looked casual and cute as they walked around the city after leaving Sant Ambroeus.

News of Lawrence's budding romance comes just days after she reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, at the BAM Gala, where she presented him with an award. The two split in November 2017 after being together for one year. They originally started dating during the filming of their controversial movie, mother!

The Oscar winner has previously opened up about how the film's poor reception put a strain on their relationship.

“I normally just kind of let [bad reviews] go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the [press] tour together, I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie,” she explained to Variety. “He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it. It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?’”

The former couple has clearly remained friends, however. See more in the video below.

