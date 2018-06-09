Kim Kardashian Gushes About 'The Good Life' in Sweet Pic With Kids

Kim Kardashian is one happy momma!

The 37-year-oldKeeping Up With the Kardashians star and her three adorable kids -- North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 4-months -- kicked off the weekend with a fun snuggle session. On Saturday, Kim shared a selfie on Instagram with her little ones, smiling and laughing while in bed in their pajamas.

"Welcome to the good life...," the beauty mogul wrote alongside the sweet snap, referencing her husband, Kanye West's, 2007 song, "Good Life." In the silly photo, North is smiling wide and has her hand in the air, while Saint lovingly looks at his mom and little Chicago is nuzzled close to Kim.

Earlier this week, the family celebrated the rapper's 41st birthday. The mother of three shared a sweet picture of Kanye on a plane, with their 4-month-old daughter, Chicago, lying on his lap.

"It’s been a wild year but we're here & life is good!" Kim captioned the shot. "So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you ??"

ET caught up with Kim at the CFDA Awards, where she got real about Kanye's intimate lyrics about his family that he included in his latest album, Ye.

Watch the video below to hear Kim's thoughts on Kanye's music.

