Is Coleman University a good school for military members?

This is sponsored content and was provided by Coleman University.

Coleman University has consistently been rated in the top 15 percent nationwide for delivering the best educational experiences for military students. This should come as little surprise when you take into consideration the makeup of the Coleman University staff and the organizations that it has chosen to partner with.

Allied Organizations and Programs

Coleman University Veteran Student Association The veteran students at Coleman University have come together to create the CUVSA as a resource to build a stronger veteran community on campus. This club helps veteran students navigate through their classes, get information about their financial aid options, and offer support to students in need. Led by Marilyn Udeani, a naval veteran, this club’s mission is to develop exciting programs and networking opportunities for veteran students on campus.

Yellow Ribbon Program

The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) is a DoD effort to promote the well-being of National Guard and Reserve members as they strive to reintegrate themselves and their families into the community while making use of their benefits.

SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society

Formed in 2009 SALUTE is the first honorary society formed to specifically recognize the hard work and dedication of student veterans and military in 2-year and 4-year institutions of higher education.

National Association of Veterans' Program Administrators

Committed to recognizing outstanding veteran students, their hard work and dedication of student veterans NAVPA is an organization of institutions and individuals who are involved or interested in the operation of veterans' affairs programs and the delivery of services to veterans as school certifying officials across the country.

Coleman University Staff

One of the reasons that Coleman University is such an ideal fit for military personnel, veterans and their families is that they will literally be among their own. From the school's founder to its current staff they will find people who understand the special trials that military and veteran students face.

Director of admissions, Jenny Jones, is a proud military spouse who understands the stresses that serving while trying to achieve a higher level of education can place on both the student and their family.

Dean of Education at Coleman University is William Reid, LCDR, USN (Ret). Bill is a lifer that has found new life helping his fellow veterans achieve not only their educational dreams but to build a new life in the civilian sector.

This is just a small sampling of the personalities you will be surrounded with on the Coleman University campus. Military personnel past and present are the predominant breed making much easier to integrate into the environment.

Located in San Diego, California, a community that boasts one of the highest concentrations of both active and retired service members in the United States, Coleman University has from its earliest years been dedicated to providing the highest levels of technology-based education to those men and woman who have stood in harm's way to protect our freedoms.

If you are looking to advance your career through education or are in need of qualifications that make you more suited to the civilian workforce than what you learned in uniform then Coleman University is one of the best places you could plant your feet. They have the programs that will help you find success and the right people to help guide you down the path. They make taking advantage of your benefits very easy and are their staff is ready and willing to help.