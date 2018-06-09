Andy Cohen Serves as International Ambassador at 2018 Tel Aviv Pride Parade

Andy Cohen is celebrating LGBTQ rights!

The Watch What Happens Live host served as the International Ambassador at the 2018 Tel Aviv Pride Parade in Israel on Friday, where a quarter of a million people from around the world gathered to march in the largest-ever pride parade in the Middle East.

In a press conference at the official Pride hotel, NYX, on Thursday night, Cohen opened up about the honor of participating in the parade.

"It's so great to be here.. I live in New York City and this is my first, but definitely not my last, time in Tel Aviv," he shared. "I am a proud gay Jewish man and the only gay host in late night TV. I have been struck by how incredible it is, not only to be here, but as a proud gay Jewish man surrounded by my people."

"It's also an amazing thing seeing gay pride flags flying everywhere next to the flag of Israel," he continued. "Celebrating Pride in Tel Aviv is a beautiful celebration of gay rights and visibility in a region where many of the neighbors cannot live as their true selves or be who they were born to be, which makes it all the more special for this massive coming together in support of equality to be taking place in Tel Aviv."

“This celebration is a beacon for our community in the Middle East and an incredible statement of love and acceptance of LGBTQ people from around the world,” Cohen added.

The late-night host also visited the Western Wall earlier this week. "What a day," he captioned a photo of himself placing a note in the wall.

It's been an eventful week for Cohen who turned 50 last Saturday, and celebrated on his show the following day.

John Mayer made a surprise appearance to host the special episode alongside with some of Cohen's other close friends -- with the musician later finding himself addressing rumors of a romance between himself and Cohen. See more in the video below.

