Justify wins Belmont Stakes to become 13th Triple Crown winner

Despite taking a shutout into the sixth inning, Caleb Smith was most proud of what he did with the bat. Smith had an RBI single for his first career hit to help the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday night.
Justify has won the Belmont Stakes going wire to wire to become the 13th Triple Crown champion in history and second since 2015.
San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.