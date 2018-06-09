Rescue in La Jolla amid high surf conditions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - High surf and strong rip currents are hitting San Diego's coastline, prompting lifeguards to advise beachgoers to exercise caution, after a man is pulled from the water unconscious.



This near drowning happened around noon at Windansea Beach in La Jolla when a man in his 30s was heard shouting for help as he was going underwater.

"Surfers were a little bit closer. He was yelling for help and they were able to get to him faster than the lifeguards. Lifeguards met him in the water," said Sergeant Rob Brown with San Diego Lifeguards.

Sgt. Brown said at a distance, lifeguards could see the man in panic.

"Witnessed a person struggling in the water, they began to respond, the individual was in further distress," continued Sgt. Brown. "We arrived and some lifeguards had facilitated a rescue of an individual who is unconscious and unresponsive in the water."

First responders performed CPR on the man at the foot of Fern Glen Street between Windansea and Marine Street.

"It's an area that is unguarded and it is about as far away from the local lifeguard stations as you can get," Sgt. Brown explained.

Lifeguards stress to be on high alert for those at San Diego beaches during the next few days.

"A combination of a couple different swells that are coming in, we're going to have a high surf advisory in the next couple days," said Sgt. Brown. "Very important, even more important that you swim near lifeguards because there's going to be a strong potential for rip currents."

"An important message out of this to is pay attention around you some people might need help," Sgt. Brown noted.

The man was said to have a pulse when he was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, but there is no word on his condition as of this report.

Dangerous rips currents and high surf are expected to increase and there is a High Surf Advisory in place starting Sunday morning.