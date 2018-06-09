Ryan Gosling Jokes That His Daughters Won't Let Him Watch TV

It's tough being Ryan Gosling.

The 37-year-old First Man star appeared on Friday's "Game Night" edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he opened up about his home life with his two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada Lee, with Eva Mendes.

Upon taking a seat, Jimmy Kimmel asked Gosling if he had been watching the NBA Finals, to which the actor jokingly replied that his little girls wouldn't let him watch anything except the cartoon Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

“Well, I knew I was going to be on the show so I was excited to watch the games,” Gosling said. “But I have a 2-year-old and a 3-and-half-year-old, so, let’s be honest, I’m not watching anything that doesn’t have a talking tiger in it.”

Gosling, who stopped by to promote the Neil Armstrong biopic, also went into detail about how he suffered a minor accident while doing some physical training that left Mendes concerned.

"At NASA, they put us through the paces in certain ways," he began. "For instance, they built this multi-axis trainer, which is something NASA designed just to help the astronauts prepare for the worst-case scenarios in space.”

“But it’s this thing that kind of sends you ass over teakettle. They would only do it for maybe 20 minutes at a time or something. But in the movie, because we had to get a lot of shots, I was in it for like six to eight hours. So I started to sort of smell a rat up here,” he continued, pointing to his head, adding that “getting banged around in the capsules and hitting my head, [I noticed] that something might be wrong.”

The La La Land star then explained how he called Mendes and she told him that he might have "brain damage."

“I knew something was wrong when I went home one night and I called Eva, and I was just hell-bent on this idea that there were people in donut stores all around the world that were trying to charm their way into getting free donuts,” he shared. “She was so patient and listening. “She was like, ‘I’ve been saying you have brain damage as a joke, but I think you might have brain damage. I think you should go to the hospital.’”

He eventually sought medical attention and found out he suffered a minor concussion.

Gosling and Mendes began dating in 2011 and have two daughters together. The private couple is rarely seen together. The last time they were publicly spotted together was in September 2017 when they headed to a Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City.

See their date night in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Gosling and Jimmy Kimmel Go to Space to Debut 'First Man' Trailer -- And Run Into George Clooney!

Ryan Gosling Holds Hands With a Stunning Eva Mendes at 'SNL' After-Party: Pic!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Show Rare PDA During Adorable Disneyland Date: Pics!