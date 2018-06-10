Julianna Margulies Recalls How George Clooney Shut Down a Diva Guest Star on the 'ER' Set (Exclusive)

Julianna Margulies credits George Clooney for teaching her to respect everyone on set.

The 52-year-old actress and Clooney portrayed one of the most beloved TV couples as Dr. Doug Ross and nurse Carol Hathaway on ER. ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Margulies at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award Gala Honoring Clooney earlier this week, where she recalled a moment when the actor shut down an upset guest star on the set of the medical drama.

"I remember it was a guest star who was, I don't know they were upset, and they were keeping all of us waiting in their trailer," the former Good Wife star recalled. "And we were all on set waiting and when they came on I just was watching, and George said, 'You know, you keep all of us waiting. The crew actually doesn't get to go home to see their families. So that's what that little tantrum was.' And I was like, 'Nice!' [It] never happened again."

Margulies continued to praise the Ocean's Eleven star, telling ET that she was "very, very lucky" to have been able to work with Clooney.

"We loved working together. We were good together. We could finish each other's sentences," she reminisced. "It was easy."

"His body of work speaks for itself. He knows so much about the business and yet has never ever, ever gotten jaded by it," Margulies expressed. "He is truly noble. He treats every single person alike on the set it, doesn't matter their job title... Yeah, he taught me everything."

The actress later took the stage at the AFI gala to share a moving story of the two working together.

