Pizza delivery man facing deportation draws stay, support of leaders

Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined the chorus of New York officials calling for the release of an Ecuadorian native detained while delivering pizza at a Brooklyn Army base after his impending deportation was halted, at least for now, by a federal judge.
"There's compelling evidence that Pablo Villavicencio was improperly detained," Cuomo said late Saturday. "He should be immediately released from ICE custody and an investigation should be launched into the circumstances of his arrest."
Villavicencio, 35, was taken into custody June 1 at Army Garrison Fort Hamilton after military police officers conducting a routine check discovered a deportation order from 2010. He was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is being held at an ICE facility in New Jersey.
New York's Legal Aid Society said it sought an emergency stay after learning Villavicencio's deportation was imminent. Federal Judge Alison Nathan issued an emergency deportation stay pending a hearing July 20.
Villavicencio's wife, Sandra Chica, and his two children are American citizens.
More: DREAMer was killed weeks after being 'escorted' back to Mexico by ICE
More: Census urged to exclude undocumented immigrants in congressional seat count
"I'm grateful to hear that #PabloVillavicencio has won an emergency petition that keeps him in our country," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams tweeted. "He belongs at home, with his wife and children."
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said the case was an example of the Trump administration's "inhumane" immigration enforcement policy.
"It is completely shameful for ICE to separate a father from his wife and kids like this," she said.
Villavicencio's lawyers argue that he is the family's primary provider, that he was in the process of applying for permanent legal resident status when he was detained, and that he was a victim of racial profiling.
"Although we are disappointed that Pablo will remain detained, today's stay is a victory for him and his family, and also for due process and the fair administration of justice,' Legal Aid Society lawyer Gregory Copeland said.
Scheduling changes for 26 bus routes will go into effect Sunday, according to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. MTS cites "speed, efficiency and reliability" as reasons for the changes, which are part of the agency's Transit Optimization Plan.
California Highway Patrol officers are trying to determine who is responsible for leaving concrete debris on Interstate 8 in East County that damaged several cars early Saturday morning.
A woman was stabbed with a knife when she tried to offer a beverage to a man she saw rummaging through a shopping cart near Naval Base San Diego late Saturday, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.
Two men beat and stabbed another man inside a gas station adjacent to San Diego State University's campus late Saturday, fled the scene, then returned in time to be greeted by police, an officer said.
The warm and sunny weather from the weekend will continue into the week with warm conditions expected to stick around until at least Wednesday.
A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
A binational mass was celebrated Saturday and was held in Tijuana, but was also took place in Imperial Beach and read by bishops. The focus of the mass was on children in the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.
High surf and strong rip currents are hitting San Diego's coastline, prompting lifeguards to advise beachgoers to exercise caution, after a man is pulled from the water unconscious.
Despite taking a shutout into the sixth inning, Caleb Smith was most proud of what he did with the bat. Smith had an RBI single for his first career hit to help the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday night.