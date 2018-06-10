Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Hilariously Attempts to Sing 'Cry Pretty': Watch!

Mike Fisher probably won't be seeking a career in music anytime soon!

The retired hockey star attempted to hit the high notes of his wife Carrie Underwood's latest single, "Cry Pretty," and he ultimately failed -- but at least he went down laughing!

Underwood captured Fisher's musical feat, taken while the two were driving, and shared it to Instagram on Saturday morning.

In the video, the former Nashville Predators player, who retired from his longtime sports career in May, can be seen stumbling through his wife's track when she asks, "You gonna start your new career as a country singer, babe?"

"I've heard that many times," Fisher, 38, joked, just before launching back into the track, crooning, "No, no, no, no, no, nononono, nooooo!"

At this point, the couple's 3-year-old son Isaiah can be heard adorably giggling at his dad's antics from the backseat.

"Sounds just like the original..." Underwood, 35, captioned the clip alongside a silly face emoji.

The precious family moment comes just days after the superstar country singer won Female Video of the Year for "The Champion" at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, marking her 18th win and solidifying her record as the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history.

The American Idol alum also performed an emotional rendition of "Cry Pretty" -- albeit a much smoother version than Fisher's -- at the awards ceremony.

Watch below for more.

