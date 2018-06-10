Vince Vaughn arrested for DUI at 'zero tolerance' checkpoint - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vince Vaughn arrested for DUI at 'zero tolerance' checkpoint

Posted: Updated:
Actor Vince Vaughn attends the Academy Nicholl Fellowships In Screenwriting Awards Presentation And Live Read at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Actor Vince Vaughn attends the Academy Nicholl Fellowships In Screenwriting Awards Presentation And Live Read at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
By Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY

Wedding Crashers star Vince Vaughn has been arrested, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirms.

The 48-year-old actor, whose projects include True Detective Season 2 and Hacksaw Ridge, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was stopped at a checkpoint in Hermosa Beach around 1 a.m. local time, before being taken into custody. Police employee Nisha Bhagat told the Associated Press that Vaughn has since been released from custody.

The news comes after the Manhattan Police Department announced there would be a DUI checkpoint Saturday night through Sunday morning with a "zero tolerance" approach, where any driver over the legal alcohol limit would be arrested.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, says this is Vaughn's first DUI offense and he had a passenger in the car. When contacted by USA TODAY, Vaughn's representative was unable to confirm the actor's arrest.

Contributing: The Associated Press

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Sunday, June 10 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-06-10 21:36:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 

  • 26 San Diego MTS bus routes changing schedules starting Sunday

    26 San Diego MTS bus routes changing schedules starting Sunday

    Sunday, June 10 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-10 21:11:06 GMT

    Scheduling changes for 26 bus routes will go into effect Sunday, according to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. MTS cites "speed, efficiency and reliability" as reasons for the changes, which are part of the agency's Transit Optimization Plan.

     

    Scheduling changes for 26 bus routes will go into effect Sunday, according to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. MTS cites "speed, efficiency and reliability" as reasons for the changes, which are part of the agency's Transit Optimization Plan.

     

  • Concrete debris on I-8 near El Cajon causes several crashes

    Concrete debris on I-8 near El Cajon causes several crashes

    Sunday, June 10 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-06-10 21:09:16 GMT

    California Highway Patrol officers are trying to determine who is responsible for leaving concrete debris on Interstate 8 in East County that damaged several cars early Saturday morning. 

     

    California Highway Patrol officers are trying to determine who is responsible for leaving concrete debris on Interstate 8 in East County that damaged several cars early Saturday morning. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.