Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI

Posted: Updated: Jun 10, 2018 10:34 AM
By Tina Smithers Peckham , ET Online

Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning, ET can confirm.

A public information officer with the Manhattan Beach Police department tells ET that the actor was arrested for a DUI.

According to court records, Vaughn was released on $5,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 10.

The 48-year-old actor was stopped at a DUI checkpoint in Hermosa Beach, California, at approximately 1 a.m. Sgt. Matt Sabosky of the Manhattan Beach Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter.

Vaughn was reportedly charged with a DWI and resisting arrest, while the passenger in his car was also arrested and charged with public intoxication.

According to TMZ, the Wedding Crashers star and his passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle but were uncooperative and refused to get out. Both men were reportedly taken into custody and released on bail shortly thereafter.

Earlier this week, the Manhattan Beach Police Department posted a press release on their Facebook page about the checkpoint, which was put in place Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

"The intent of the checkpoint is to encourage sober designated drivers," read the statement. "By publicizing these educational and enforcement efforts, the Manhattan Beach Police Department believes that drinking and driving and driving while unlicensed will be reduced. Our 'Zero Tolerance' approach to enforcement sends a clear message to those who still don’t heed the warning to designate a sober driver before celebrations begin. Simply put, 'If you are over the legal limit, you will be arrested.'"

This wouldn't be Vaughn's first arrest -- the actor was involved in a bar brawl back in 2001 in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he was filming Domestic Disturbance with Steve Buscemi. The incident -- which also resulted in Buscemi being stabbed -- resulted in Vaughn's arrest for assault, though the charges were later dropped.

ET has reached out to Vaughn's rep for comment.

