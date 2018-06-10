Concrete debris on I-8 near El Cajon causes several crashes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Concrete debris on I-8 near El Cajon causes several crashes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers are trying to determine who is responsible for leaving concrete debris on Interstate 8 in East County that damaged several cars early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, eight to 10 cars reportedly struck a concrete object on westbound I-8 near Dunbar Lane, east of El Cajon, causing bent wheels and flat tires.

CHP officers at the scene determined the cars had all struck a concrete parking stop, which they believe might have been left there intentionally, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said Sunday.

Four more concrete parking stops and three cinder blocks were also found on the shoulder.

No one reported seeing who left the debris.

Officers suspect the case is connected to a string of similar incidents from the beginning of January to Feb. 7, Garrow said. The CHP received four reports of landscaping wall blocks in traffic lanes, causing moderate to major damage to cars, during that period, each time between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Anyone with information on who is responsible for leaving the debris on the freeway was urged to call the CHP at (619) 401-2000.

