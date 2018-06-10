'Goldbergs' Star Jackson O'Dell Dead at 20 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Goldbergs' Star Jackson O'Dell Dead at 20

By Antoinette Bueno, ET Online

Actor and singer-songwriter Jackson O'Dell has died, according to multiple reports.

O'Dell is perhaps best known for playing Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs. He was 20 years old.

According to E! News, O'Dell was found unresponsive at a residence on Friday, and the cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy. TMZ reports that he was found unresponsive at a sober living facility, and that there were no signs of foul play.

Aside from his role on The Goldbergs, O'Dell also has guest roles on iCarly, Modern Family and Arrested Development. He also appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

