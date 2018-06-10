50 state road trip: Fun, free things to do across America

Georgia: Jekyll Island Club Resort (Cost: Rooms starting around $185 per night): Florida isn’t the only sunny destination below the Mason-Dixon line. The South is rife with underrated vacation spots. Once named the “South’s best hotel” by Southern Living,

Finding fun things to do on a road trip doesn't have to cost anything. Budget-friendly travel is making a comeback, and GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of something free to do in every state that will be worth your time. From visiting breweries (and getting free beer) to free musuems to odd art installations in the middle of nowhere, nothing in this list will cost you a cent.

And now that you're saving some money, maybe you can add some stops along the trip. Take a look at GoBankingRates.com's list of tourist traps worth the money in the gallery below for some good ideas: