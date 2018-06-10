Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

A sheriff's report shows that a Honduran man who entered the U.S. illegally killed himself in a Texas jail despite guards checking on him every half-hour and a camera in his padded cell.

Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Survivors and victims’ relatives ar...

An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this June 7, 2018 photo, One World Trade Center towers over its neighbors, including 3 World Trade Center, center, an 80-story office building in New York.

A Baptist church in South Carolina says it will move the hand-carved statue of Jesus Christ the congregation deemed "Catholic in nature" to a local church.

(Christina L. Myers/Associated Press). A statue of Jesus and reliefs are seen at Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The church wants to remove the art , saying it appears to send a Catholic message.

A Kirtland Air Force Base high-ranking officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

Authorities say divers were searching the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin Saturday after a helicopter crashed into the river and sank.

(Doug Raflik/The Oshkosh Northwestern via AP). Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department dive team search the Fox River in Oshkosh, Wis., on Saturday, June 9, 2018 where a helicopter crashed. Witness Gary Lemiesz said the aircraft struck the...

The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Former Florida Marlins players Livan Hernandez, left, and Mike Lowell, right, throw ceremonial pitches before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami. The Marlins are cel...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) - Sure, Clayton Richard has thought about throwing the first no-hitter in Padres' history.

He gave it good try Sunday.

Richard became the latest San Diego pitcher to flirt with a no-hitter, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

"You look at ifs, whats, and maybes, it's not worth it," Richard said. "It's part of the game."

The Padres are the only team in the majors that has never pitched a no-hitter. They have played 7,881 games since starting out in 1969.

"I'm aware of it, I dream about it," said Richard, who has been with the Padres for parts of eight seasons. "It's one of those things that you want to be a part of and if you're the one that does it, it's even better."

Richard (5-6) took a shutout into the seventh, but Miguel Rojas grounded a clean single up the middle to spoil Richard's no-hit try.

"Bummer," Richards said. "I wish I could have kicked it or done something to stop it. It was a decent pitch, he put a pretty good swing on it, and did enough to get through the infield. No regrets. I executed the pitch."

JT Riddle followed with an RBI single for the Marlins' only two hits of the game.

"I thought we chased a lot of balls down, a lot of easy outs," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "Obviously these guys know (how Richard pitches) so his movement was probably pretty good today."

San Diego has come close to a no-hitter a few times this season.

Last month, Jordan Lyles was perfect for 7 1/3 innings until Colorado's Trevor Story singled. In April, Tyson Ross didn't give up a hit until Arizona's Christian Walker doubled on a ball misplayed by center fielder Franchy Cordero.

Richard gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking three.

"He got quick outs, that's what he does," Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin said. "He works fast. He pounds the strike zone. He had some good stuff going today."

The 34-year-old lefty tied for the NL lead in losses last year with 15, but turned in another sharp performance, giving him seven consecutive starts pitching at least six innings.

"He was really good," Padres manager Andy Green said. "You start to think about that in the fifth or sixth if the possibility really exists. He's such a contact-oriented pitcher that those aren't the guys who really profile in no-hitters very often."

"But you're hoping no ball rolls through," he said. "There was no play anybody could have made on that one. So at least it's not one of those where a guy is going home after the play thinking I could have made a diving play on it," he said.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances, closing a game that took 2 hours, 24 minutes.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer as the last-place Padres won a fourth consecutive series for the first time since August 2015. Hosmer hit his eighth home run and went 5 for 12 in the three-game set in front of family and friends, including about 60 on Sunday.

"It means a lot, it definitely does," Hosmer said. "It definitely gives me a little more energy every time I come home to Florida and get to play in front of them."

Jose Urena (1-8) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

MARLINS ALUMNI SOFTBALL GAME

Kurt Abbott hit two home runs for Team Teal in a 10-4 win over Team Black in a Marlins alumni softball game as part of the weekend's 25th anniversary festivities before the game.

A number of players from the franchise's World Series championship teams in 1997 and 2003 were on hand, including Livan Hernandez, Edgar Renteria, Mike Lowell and Luis Castillo.

"Those were all of the guys I grew up watching - Alex Fernandez, Benito Santiago, Juan Pierre, Cliff (Floyd), so it was really cool for me to kind of turn back the clock for me this series and get to see all of those out there on the field," Hosmer said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily took a line drive from Hosmer off the chest in Saturday's game, and X-rays were negative. The plan is he will be able to make his next start on Thursday against San Francisco. "I think so," Mattingly said. "We still have four more days. Unless he felt he was going to hurt something and couldn't extend when he throws his bullpen, I think we're in pretty good shape." ... 1B/OF Garrett Cooper (wrist) has been taking batting practice as he works his way back to the team. "He's progressing, I don't think he's that far away from starting rehab games," Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.70 ERA) will face the Cardinals on Monday to begin a three-game series in St. Louis.

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yen Chen (1-3, 5.86) will take the mound Monday to begin a four-game series with the Giants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.