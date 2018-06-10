Cleveland home explosion kills woman, sets neighborhood ablaze

At least one person was killed when a home exploded in East Cleveland, Ohio, on June 10, 2018.

A fiery home explosion in East Cleveland on Sunday killed at least one person, severely burned another and set fire to several nearby homes, fire officials said.

Authorities evacuated several other homes as a precaution, and the neighborhood was cordoned off while investigators tried to determine the cause of the blast. Utility companies shut off gas to the area.

Photos from the scene show heavily damaged homes with windows blown out and sagging roofs and walls. Firefighters blasted the damaged homes with water. Chunks of roofs, wood and other debris cluttered streets and yards.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers initially responded to a call for wires down, cleveland.com reported.

"#CLE on scene house explosion," the Cleveland Division of Fire tweeted. "Incident is in East Cleveland. 1 fatality, 1 critical injury transported. Damage to several neighboring houses."

East Cleveland fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

Contributing: WKYC-TV in Cleveland