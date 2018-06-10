26 San Diego MTS bus routes changing schedules starting Sunday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Scheduling changes for 26 bus routes will go into effect Sunday, according to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. MTS cites "speed, efficiency and reliability" as reasons for the changes, which are part of the agency's Transit Optimization Plan.

“The changes happening Sunday are the second phase of TOP, a plan that improves speed of service and better meets the market’s demand,” said MTS CEO Paul Jablonski. “People asked for better bus frequency. We are providing it.”

MTS implemented the first phase of the plan's scheduling changes in January on six routes. According to a release from the agency, MTS is allocating $2 million to fund the expanded service that will be paid partially by SB 1 gas tax funds.

Key changes happening Sunday to some of the busiest routes in the MTS bus system include:

Route 7 (Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, North Park, City Heights, Redwood Village):

Schedule is increased to operate every 10 minutes in both directions (instead of every 6 or 12 minutes, depending on direction)

Route 12 (East Village, Barrio Logan, Southcrest, Skyline Hills):

Saturday frequency increased from 30 minutes to 20 minutes

Route 13 (National City, Lincoln Park, Chollas View, City Heights, Grantville, Allied Gardens):

Weekday frequency is increased from 15 minutes to 12 minutes. Morning and evening service added between 24th Street Transit Center and Euclid Transit Center

Route 833 (El Cajon, Santee):

Early morning trips added

Route 852 (Redwood Village, Rolando, La Mesa, Grossmont):

New route that operates every 30 minutes, 7 days per week

Route 962 (National City, Paradise Hills, Bay Terraces, Spring Valley):

Service increased to every 15 minutes on weekdays and 30 minutes on weekends

Click here to view all changes happening on Sunday.