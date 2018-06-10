Princess Charlotte and Prince George Support Dad Prince William at Polo Match: Pics!

Kate Middleton played on the grass with little Princess Charlotte and Prince George as they watched daddy Prince William play polo in England on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has said in the past that, "it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.” Well, she got some adorable family moments at their Sunday outing at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, England.
Looking positively springy in a striped, off-the-shoulder dress from Zara, she could be seen sitting on the grass attending to Charlotte, 3, as George, 4, played with a multicolored Slinky toy.
The family has been having a pretty adorable weekend. On Saturday, at the Trooping the Colour parade, which marked Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday, Middleton was doing some solid momming after Charlotte had a typical toddler moment. The little one took a tumble and Middleton stepped in for some expert comforting.
George got a little attention as well, in a hilarious moment when his cousin Savannah, complete with a decisively royal, sassy look, put her hand over his mouth to shush him during a quiet Trooping the Colour moment.
William and brother, Prince Harry, are is well known as a polo aficionados (like their father) and the two often partake in charity polo matches (looking dashing in the process, of course). They're pretty good, too, though we won't bring up the time Harry took a tumble during one 2015 match.
For a look at Middleton's growing family, watch the video below.
