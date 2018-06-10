The Capital Pride festival was more than just a party

Capital Pride weekend began winding down on Sunday.

The celebration for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) people ended with a festival and concert on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In the shadow of the capital building, thousands of people came together.

Adults and children ate food, played games, and walked in their truths.

RELATED: Serious tones under Pride parade

“We are here to be with our family,” Dominion Onyx said.

The annual pride festival was a visual snapshot of this year’s theme: elements of us.

“We all have many elements, and they are all very diverse,” Cathy Renna, with the Capital Pride Alliance, told WUSA9.

The festival was more than just a celebration but a way to connect with resources that matter to the LGBTQ community.

“It’s an opportunity to meet people who are running the organizations that are serving the community,” Renna explained.

People had a chance to engage with health, support, and political advocacy services.

“The reality is that we’re seeing a ton of rollbacks of all of the progress that we’ve made over the last at years,” Renna said.

“I think it is important in this political climate that we are out and seen as part of this community,” Onyx said.

In the middle of the celebration, people who were there were fighting for equality.

“You can’t sit up and just say like oh they’re equal, but they are not,” Aaliyah McFarland said.