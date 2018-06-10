Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Embark On Fall Tour to Australia, New Zealand & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will go on a tour of the Oceania region after the governments of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga extended them official invitations.

"Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments," a statement from Kensington Palace read on Sunday. "The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."

Their tour will coincide with the 2018 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women created in 2014 by Prince Harry. The couple attended training for the 2018 games just a month before they were wed in a worldwide-watched event.

Just last week, Harry announced that the 2020 Invictus Games will take place in the The Hague, Netherlands.

“These individuals and their stories are so remarkable that the general public across the world needs to see this to draw strength from it and at the same time, competitors themselves will be able to use sport to rehabilitate themselves,” Harry explained during the announcement. “Everybody needs the recovery and the amazing thing about Invictus and the family aspect is that they can recover together.”

"They are now, without a doubt, the best role models that any parent out there or anybody could wish for," he added. "They are proving that if you have the will, anything is possible.”

For a look back at last year's Invictus Games, watch the video below.

