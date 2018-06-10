Tony Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

On Sunday night, the best of Broadway’s 2017-18 season were recognized during the 72nd annual Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles.

Broadcasted live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the show was a star-studded affair, with Hollywood a-listers, theater legends and even Bruce Springsteen, who was a performer, all in the same room.

Mean Girls andSpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical led the night’s honorees, with 12 nominations each. The two musicals were followed closely by the revivals of Angels in America and Carousel as well as The Band’s Visit, all of which were nominated for 11 awards. Rounding out the top shows were Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and My Fair Lady, which were nominated for 10 awards each.

Andrew Garfield won the first award of the night for his performance in Angels in America, with Glenda Jackson, Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf among the other winners of the Tonys' acting prizes. And there were plenty of standout performances, from Gavin Lee doing his show-stopping tap number in SpongeBob to the Parkland shooting survivors singing an emotional rendition of "Season of Love" from Rent.

Check out the complete winners list below (updated throughout the night):

Show

Best Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Play

Best Revival of a Play

Performance

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Technical

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Orchestrations

Best Choreography

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Best Costume Design in a Play

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

Special

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Special Tony Awards

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

