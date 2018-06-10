Tony Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

On Sunday night, the best of Broadway’s 2017-18 season were recognized during the 72nd annual Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles.
Broadcasted live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the show was a star-studded affair, with Hollywood a-listers, theater legends and even Bruce Springsteen, who was a performer, all in the same room.
Mean Girls andSpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical led the night’s honorees, with 12 nominations each. The two musicals were followed closely by the revivals of Angels in America and Carousel as well as The Band’s Visit, all of which were nominated for 11 awards. Rounding out the top shows were Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and My Fair Lady, which were nominated for 10 awards each.
Andrew Garfield won the first award of the night for his performance in Angels in America, with Glenda Jackson, Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf among the other winners of the Tonys' acting prizes. And there were plenty of standout performances, from Gavin Lee doing his show-stopping tap number in SpongeBob to the Parkland shooting survivors singing an emotional rendition of "Season of Love" from Rent.
Check out the complete winners list below (updated throughout the night):
Show
Best Musical
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Play
Best Revival of a Play
Performance
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Technical
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Best Orchestrations
Best Choreography
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Direction of a Play
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Best Sound Design of a Play
Special
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Special Tony Awards
Regional Theatre Tony Award
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

