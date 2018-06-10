Voters say their signatures were forged on Arizona Senate candidate's petitions

The Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant parents and children has recently sparked outrage. At least hundred people gathered outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Sunday to condemn the controversial practice.
El Cajon CHP officers are dealing with an on-and-off problem that started at the beginning of the year. Pieces of concrete have appeared in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and appear to be purposely placed there.
Last week, two high-profile celebrities took their own lives: designer Kate Spade and chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain. Now a local restaurant is trying to raise awareness about the struggles some people go through with a special fundraiser.
The warm and sunny weather from the weekend will continue into the week with warm conditions expected to stick around until at least Wednesday. But the great beach weather was also accompanied by high surf and the National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory from Sunday morning through Tuesday.
Scheduling changes for 26 bus routes will go into effect Sunday, according to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. MTS cites "speed, efficiency and reliability" as reasons for the changes, which are part of the agency's Transit Optimization Plan.
A woman was stabbed with a knife when she tried to offer a beverage to a man she saw rummaging through a shopping cart near Naval Base San Diego late Saturday, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.
Two men beat and stabbed another man inside a gas station adjacent to San Diego State University's campus late Saturday, fled the scene, then returned in time to be greeted by police, an officer said.
A California appeals court has upheld a San Diego city ordinance that closes a picturesque children's beach for nearly half the year so that seals may give birth, nurse and wean their pups.
A binational mass was celebrated Saturday and was held in Tijuana, but was also took place in Imperial Beach and read by bishops. The focus of the mass was on children in the United States, Mexico and Central and South America.