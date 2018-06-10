Kerry Washington Talks Stunning Return to Tony Awards Red Carpet: 'I Wanted to Sparkle' (Exclusive)

Kerry Washington made her triumphant return to the velvety, rose-lined red carpet of this year's Tony Awards on Sunday, where she shimmered in a pearly white Versace ensemble that stole the fashion spotlight.

The Scandal alum stunned in an ethereal jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline, sparkling embellishments and a flowing waist cape while smiling for photographers on the star-studded carpet outside the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Speaking with ET's Lauren Zima before the show, Washington reflected on her gorgeous outfit, explaining, "I figured that I wanted to sparkle a little."

"I love theatre and I'm so excited to be coming back to Broadway," Washington said. "So I wanted to really make tonight as festive as possible."

Washington is set to star in the upcoming Broadway production of American Son, which marks her return to the theatre after making her debut in David Mamet's Race in 2009, before getting her starring role on Scandal.

"I haven't been to the Tonys since the play that I did on Broadway almost 10 years ago," Washington said. "So I'm really, really thrilled to be here and to be a part of this theatre community."

Washington's last Tony's appearance came in 2010, where she wore a pink-toned Grecian style over a purple lace top.

Washington also opened up about her return to the stage in American Son, a drama that examines race relations in America through the lens of two parents in a Florida police station as they deal with a crisis related to their son.

"American Son is such an extraordinary play and it is so moving and so topical," Washington said of the play written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon. "It really had a huge impact on me on the page, so I can't wait to get it on its feet."

While American Son begins performances in October and officially opens on Nov. 4, Washington has several other irons in the fire as well.

The celebrated actress is also an executive producer on the new Facebook watch series Five Points, and her Hulu mini-series Little Fires Everywhere, which she stars in and executive produces alongside Reese Witherspoon.

"She is just amazing," Washington gushed over working alongside the Oscar-winning Witherspoon. "I just love her, she is so inspiring."

