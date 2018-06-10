Matthew Morrison Opens Up About His First Father's Day Plans (Exclusive)

Matthew Morrison is overwhelmed by the love as he approaches his first Father's Day.

The Glee star spoke to ET's Lauren Zima at the 2018 Tony Awards about being a new father and his love of musical theater. Morrison and his wife, Renee, welcomed their son, Revel James Makai Morrison, on Oct. 12, and Morrison is excited at what may be in store for him next Sunday.

"I have no idea what to expect," he told ET. "I'm sure my wife is drumming up some kind of fun surprises and stuff, but it's gonna be special."

Morrison joked that his son has an unusually special talent: insanely fast-growing (and dangerous) fingernails.

"Those fingernails grow so fast and sometimes my wife and I both have scratches on our face or on our arms and stuff and then he scratches his own face," he said. "I feel like we're clipping his nails every three days -- it's crazy. "

But he said that being a father has changed him significantly -- and in profound ways.

"The amount of love that I feel -- like, I heard this quote the other day about how it feels like your heart is outside of your body and it really is true," he explained. "I've never known this kind of love. It's a beautiful, euphoric kind of just amazing feeling that I'm just happy. I'm happy my son chose me. "

Morrison was also thrilled to be back at the Tony Awards. Morrison himself is a past nominee, for his role in the musical The Light in the Piazza in 2005 and said that musical theater is his home.

"I was thinking about it on the car ride over here like my first tony awards that I got to be at and performed at was when I was doing Hairspray," he said. It was 15 years ago and thankfully, they keep asking me to come back and this is home for me. I love this community and um the people and I love, I love live performances and live theater so it's amazing to be here."

The 2018 Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, were broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 on CBS.

For a look back at Glee's legacy, watch the video below.

