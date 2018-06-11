Amy Schumer Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Chris Fischer at - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Amy Schumer Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Chris Fischer at Tony Awards 2018

By Rachel McRady, ET Online

That newlywed glow!

Amy Schumer and her new husband, Chris Fischer, walked their first red carpet together at Sunday’s 2018 Tony Awards.

The comedian and Broadway star, 37, was nominated for her role in the play Meteor Shower and her chef love proudly supported her at the annual event.

Schumer was stunning in a low-cut black Brandon Maxwell gown with a thigh-high slit. She slicked her blonde locks back for the occasion. Fischer rocked a matching black suit and tie for the event.

The I Feel Pretty actress shocked fans in February when she tied the knot with Fischer, just days after going public with their romance.

“I’m psyched I found that dude. He’s really supportive and excited for me,” Schumer told ET’s Kevin Frazier in April.

During her opening monologue on a May episode of Saturday Night Live, Schumer revealed some funny details about Fischer’s proposal.

"The way that my now husband proposed was so worthless," Schumer quipped. "It was such a dumb proposal. It was the morning, I was still asleep. He threw the box at me and said, 'I got you this.'"

