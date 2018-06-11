Woman arrested for transporting children in dog kennels - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman arrested for transporting children in dog kennels

Posted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 6:11 AM
By Associated Press
Video

Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle.

News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told the children ages 7 and 8 to get inside the kennels.

There were no air conditioning vents in the back of the vehicle and the children told police they became hot. Temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius).

Cheeks was being held Sunday in the Shelby County Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether Cheeks has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Concrete debris on I-8 near El Cajon causes several crashes

    Concrete debris on I-8 near El Cajon causes several crashes

    Monday, June 11 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:40:32 GMT

    El Cajon CHP officers are dealing with an on-and-off problem that started at the beginning of the year. Pieces of concrete have appeared in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and appear to be purposely placed there.

     

    El Cajon CHP officers are dealing with an on-and-off problem that started at the beginning of the year. Pieces of concrete have appeared in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and appear to be purposely placed there.

     

  • Brush fire shuts downs southbound I-5 in San Ysidro

    Brush fire shuts downs southbound I-5 in San Ysidro

    Monday, June 11 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-06-11 14:13:24 GMT

    A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down most southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

     

    A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down most southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

     

  • Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Monday, June 11 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-11 13:49:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.