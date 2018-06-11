South Pacific specialist Paul Gauguin Cruises touts new promotion

Cruise on such lines as Paul Gauguin Cruises or Windstar Cruises. Take advantage of Paul Gauguin's onboard watersports marina for kayaking and windsurfing.

Paul Gauguin Cruises is out with a new promotion that brings hundreds or dollars in on-board credits for select sailings.

The South Pacific cruise specialist's Live Large On Our Small Ship offer gives customers who book a top-tier balcony cabin or suite in categories B or higher a $500 credit for spending while on board.

Customers who book a balcony cabin in categories C or D will get a $300 credit for on-board spending.

As part of the promotion, Paul Gauguin also has reduced the deposit needed to hold a cabin to $250 per person.

The offer is available through July 31 on more than 20 departures between August 2018 and March 2019.

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates a single ship, the 332-passenger Paul Gauguin. The vessel sails year-round in the South Pacific on itineraries that range from seven to 14 nights. The trips include stops at such iconic South Pacific islands as Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea.

A caveat on the line's new promotion is that it cannot be combined with most other Paul Gauguin promotional offers.

