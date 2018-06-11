South Pacific specialist Paul Gauguin Cruises touts new promotio - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

South Pacific specialist Paul Gauguin Cruises touts new promotion

By Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

Paul Gauguin Cruises is out with a new promotion that brings hundreds or dollars in on-board credits for select sailings.

The South Pacific cruise specialist's Live Large On Our Small Ship offer gives customers who book a top-tier balcony cabin or suite in categories B or higher a $500 credit for spending while on board.

Customers who book a balcony cabin in categories C or D will get a $300 credit for on-board spending.

As part of the promotion, Paul Gauguin also has reduced the deposit needed to hold a cabin to $250 per person.

The offer is available through July 31 on more than 20 departures between August 2018 and March 2019.

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates a single ship, the 332-passenger Paul Gauguin. The vessel sails year-round in the South Pacific on itineraries that range from seven to 14 nights. The trips include stops at such iconic South Pacific islands as Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea.

A caveat on the line's new promotion is that it cannot be combined with most other Paul Gauguin promotional offers.

