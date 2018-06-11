Grandmother charged with transporting kids in dog kennels

MEMPHIS - A Tennessee woman captured on video helping a young girl exit the back of an SUV from a small pet kennel was charged with child endangerment Sunday.
Leimome Cheeks, 62, was charged with two counts of child endangerment after a bystander recorded her unlatching two grandchildren from pet kennels.
According to police reports, Cheeks drove the kennel-bound kids for miles around Memphis on Saturday.
"Leimome Cheeks was interviewed and admitted to riding from Whitehaven (a Memphis neighborhood) to Collierville with the children in the kennel,'' a police affidavit says. "Cheeks further advised they also drove downtown, however she checked on the children periodically and later removed them from the kennel and put them in the rear seats of her vehicle.''
According to the affidavit, Cheeks said "there was no room inside the Ford Explorer earlier in the day,'' so she "told them to get inside the kennel.''
The report notes the temperature "reached 95 degrees and there were no vents in the rear of the Ford Explorer.''
Cheeks was being held Sunday afternoon in the Shelby County (Tenn.) Jail.
The video, obtained by The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal, shows a girl climbing out of a kennel from the back of a Ford Explorer that appears to be parked in front of the Graceland mansion in Whitehaven.
A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.
A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.
El Cajon CHP officers are dealing with an on-and-off problem that started at the beginning of the year. Pieces of concrete have appeared in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and appear to be purposely placed there.
Temperatures rise through Wednesday, as high pressure strengthens. A low developing over the West Coast will bring cooling through the coming weekend.
The Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant parents and children has recently sparked outrage. At least hundred people gathered outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Sunday to condemn the controversial practice.
Last week, two high-profile celebrities took their own lives: designer Kate Spade and chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain. Now a local restaurant is trying to raise awareness about the struggles some people go through with a special fundraiser.
Scheduling changes for 26 bus routes will go into effect Sunday, according to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. MTS cites "speed, efficiency and reliability" as reasons for the changes, which are part of the agency's Transit Optimization Plan.
A woman was stabbed with a knife when she tried to offer a beverage to a man she saw rummaging through a shopping cart near Naval Base San Diego late Saturday, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.
Two men beat and stabbed another man inside a gas station adjacent to San Diego State University's campus late Saturday, fled the scene, then returned in time to be greeted by police, an officer said.