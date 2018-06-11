40 tempting treats from hotel breakfast buffets

A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.
A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.
El Cajon CHP officers are dealing with an on-and-off problem that started at the beginning of the year. Pieces of concrete have appeared in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and appear to be purposely placed there.
Temperatures rise through Wednesday, as high pressure strengthens. A low developing over the West Coast will bring cooling through the coming weekend.
The Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant parents and children has recently sparked outrage. At least hundred people gathered outside the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Sunday to condemn the controversial practice.
Last week, two high-profile celebrities took their own lives: designer Kate Spade and chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain. Now a local restaurant is trying to raise awareness about the struggles some people go through with a special fundraiser.
Scheduling changes for 26 bus routes will go into effect Sunday, according to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. MTS cites "speed, efficiency and reliability" as reasons for the changes, which are part of the agency's Transit Optimization Plan.
A woman was stabbed with a knife when she tried to offer a beverage to a man she saw rummaging through a shopping cart near Naval Base San Diego late Saturday, and the suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.
Two men beat and stabbed another man inside a gas station adjacent to San Diego State University's campus late Saturday, fled the scene, then returned in time to be greeted by police, an officer said.