Breakfast? Nah, IHOb is the International House of Burgers

An IHOP restaurant serves customers on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. IHOP recently changed its name it IHOb

IHOP changed its name to IHOb today, and the b stands for...burgers?

The former International House of Pancakes changed its twitter handle to @IHOb Monday morning. The restaurant's bio says "Burgers so burgerin' good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

The pancake chain, which had been known as IHOP for 60 years, previewed the name change on Twitter last week.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018

The temporary change celebrates the debut of the brand's new 'Ultimate Steakburgers,' a line-up of seven new burgers.

“Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb,” said Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley in a statement on the company's website.

A flagship restaurant in Hollywood, CA will feature a new "re-burgered" sign and will host a "VIB" launch party for the new menu additions.

They encouraged customers to guess what the 'b' would stand for, but it seems like no one on Twitter could have guessed it would be burgers.

Stop trying to make International House of Burgers happen!



It's not going to happen! pic.twitter.com/V2ZD86wEfx — I came to bring the pain hardcore from the brain (@SethFromThe716) June 11, 2018

After IHOP changed their name to the “International House of Burgers”, I have decided to take my talents down to Denny’s. — Tacø K (@dempenguins) June 11, 2018

Burgers. IHOP became The International House of Burgers. Not breakfast. Not bacon. Burgers.



I need a moment guys. — Joel Austin (@_SenorJoel) June 11, 2018