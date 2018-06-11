Reese Witherspoon Throws Graduation Party for Daughter Ava and S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reese Witherspoon Throws Graduation Party for Daughter Ava and Son Deacon: Pics!

Posted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 5:01 AM
By Tina Smithers Peckham, ET Online

Congrats to a not-so-little Ava and Deacon Phillipe!

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her eldest children with a festive, Southern-style graduation party over the weekend -- 18-year-old Ava graduated high school and 14-year-old Deacon finished junior high.

The Big Little Lies star shared a few snaps of the fete to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, including a close-up of a delicious-looking pitcher of pink lemonade adorned with the words, "Cheers y'all!" from her Draper James line of clothing and home accents.

"Graduation Day!!!" Witherspoon, 42, wrote on the photo.

The proud mother of three -- Witherspoon has Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and 5-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth -- served the delicious beverage alongside a platter of fresh, colorful veggies and dips.

Her final Instagram Story of the day included a Boomerang of her two kids in full graduation attire, excitedly tossing their caps in the air. Witherspoon's backyard pool rests in the background alongside a colorful, "You did it!" banner.

"Congratulations!" wrote Witherspoon.

Witherspoon's look-alike daughter Ava also acknowledged the personal milestone on her own Instagram, sharing a photo from her freshman year of high school when she had flowing pink hair -- a far cry from her chic new blonde bob.

"I graduated high school!" Ava captioned the pic. "Here’s what I looked like at the beginning of it."

Ava debuted her latest 'do earlier this spring at the A Wrinkle In Time premiere in London, alongside her mom, who recently confirmed that she will be reprising her iconic role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3.

See below for more on the star.

