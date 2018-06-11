North Korea's Kim Jong Un brings own toilet to Singapore summit

North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore for his summit with President Trump with security on his mind — dispatching decoy planes from Pyongyang to thwart anyone who might try to attack him and packing his own food for his visit to try to prevent poisoning.
The North Korean leader is also apparently taking defensive measures to prevent intelligence agencies from trying to glean information about his health: He’s packed his own toilet.
The regime dispatched a commode to “deny determined sewer divers insights into to the supreme leader's stools,” The Chosunilbo, one of South Korea’s biggest circulated newspapers, reports.
It’s not unusual for the hermetic kingdom’s leader to travel with his own toilet in his infrequent travels.
For his April meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the border village of Panmunjom — the first meeting between North and South Korean leaders in more than a decade — the North Koreans also dispatched a portable toilet for Kim.
He brought his own pens and pencils to the Panmunjom meeting and his staff wiped off anything he touched so as not leave even a fingerprint, according to the New Yorker magazine.
Kim takes similar precautions during his travels inside North Korea to inspect military bases and state-run factories, according to South Korea news agency DailyNK.
Trump and Kim are set to meet Tuesday morning (Monday evening in the United States). The two will hold a one-on-one meet, with translators only, an expanded meeting with aides and a working lunch, according to the White House.
Trump is expected to offer to lift economic sanctions on North Korea and provide other forms of economic assistance if it agrees to give up its nuclear weapons programs.
