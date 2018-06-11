‘Million Dollar Listing New York’: Watch Ryan Serhant Get ‘Thrown Off’ by Steve Gold’s Public Jab (Exclusive)

Bravo’s big city brokers are back.

Million Dollar Listing New York returns for its seventh season on Monday, and ET has your exclusive first look at the premiere. Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant and Steve Gold are speaking on a panel about the real estate business, which takes an unexpected, competitive turn when an audience member poses a question to Steve.

“Steve, I know that you and Ryan have been in real estate, like, the same amount of time, but from what I know, you have a smaller team,” she says. “Do you think there’s any benefit in having a bigger team?”

“Yeah, there’s definitely a benefit to having a bigger team,” Steve answers. “I think there’s also a downside. If you have such a big team, you can’t have that family-type of environment, ‘cause there’s simply too many people. Ryan has, I don’t know, 60, 70, 80 people? How many you got? He doesn’t even know, exactly. So, I’m not saying anything’s better or worse. My people don’t leave me, like I think Ryan lost quite a few.”

The crowd laughs at Steve’s jab, and when it comes time for Ryan’s rebuttal, he’s at a loss for words.

“Sorry, I was just thrown off by that last point there,” he tells the group. Watch below:

Steve joined the Bravo hit last season, and at the time, Ryan told ET he wasn’t so sure what to think about his new co-star.

“Steve is like if James Franco was a broker, that’s about it,” he said. “He’s very different. He is the opposite of [former co-star Luis Ortiz] in, like, every way possible. Which I think is fun, and will be fun for people to watch.”

“The dynamic with Steve is, oh man…,” Ryan added. “I mean, I feel like with Luis it was a very emotional, emotional roller coaster of a show. But now, it’s -- I think it’s more dramatic, but it’s not as much of a roller coaster. Less men crying, I’ll say.”

Tune into the season premiere of Million Dollar Listing: New York on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Who Is Tracy Tutor Maltas? Meet ‘Million Dollar Listing LA’s’ First Female Realtor (Exclusive)

Ryan Serhant Breaks Down How 'Million Dollar Listing New York' Is Different After Luis Ortiz's Exit (Exclusive)

Ryan Serhant Explains Why He Has a 'Pirate' Beard on 'Million Dollar Listing New York' Season 6 (Exclusive)