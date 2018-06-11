'Stranger Things' prequel in the works - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Stranger Things' book prequel in the works for spring 2019

Posted: Updated: Jun 11, 2018 9:00 AM
The popular series "Stranger Things" will be coming to a book store near you. The popular series "Stranger Things" will be coming to a book store near you.
By Mary Cadden, USA TODAY

A Stranger Things prequel is in the works, but it won't be streaming anytime soon. This prequel will be in book form. Penguin Random House is partnering with Netflix to publish a series of books based on the series.

The first two titles, set for a release this fall, will be the behind-the-scenes companion book titled Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-the-Scenes Companion. The second is an untitled hardcover gift book, just in time for the holidays, for young readers that will offer "advice, wisdom, and warnings from the Stranger Things world,' according to the publisher.

The prequel, written by author Gwenda Bond, will follow next Spring. The prequel will focus on Eleven's mother and the secretive MKUltra program that would turn her daughter into a government weapon. Additional titles for both adults and young readers will arrive in the spring of 2019.

The popularity of the series extends beyond streaming and publishing. In April, Universal Studios theme parks announced they would transport visitors to the scary Upside Down as it teams up with the show for this fall's edition of Halloween Horror Night, opening in September.

The first two books, scheduled for this fall, will hopefully tide fans over until Season 3 of the series returns. So far little is known of what fans can expect, or even when, with a release date set for some time in 2019. All that's known so far about the new season is that actors Francesca Reale, Cary Elwes and Jake Busey are joining the cast.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Brush fire shuts down southbound I-5 in San Ysidro

    Brush fire shuts down southbound I-5 in San Ysidro

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:52:12 GMT

    A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.

     

    A fire broke out early Monday morning near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the South Bay, prompting firefighters and highway patrol officers to shut down all southbound lanes just a little north of the U.S.-Mexico border for about two hours, authorities said.

     

  • Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:27:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 
    Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins. 

  • Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park

    Woman slams SUV into cars, trees, and a house in Bay Park

    Monday, June 11 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-11 15:21:56 GMT

    A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.

     

    A neighborhood gets a jarring wake-up call Monday morning after an SUV crashed into parked cars, slammed into trees and hit a house in Bay Park.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.